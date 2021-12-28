How to watch Air Force vs. Louisville in the First Responder Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 First Responder Bowl matchup between the Air Force Falcons and Louisville Cardinals. The game is set for Tuesday, December 28 at 3:15 p.m. ET

The Falcons (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) ended their regular season on a three-game win streak and they were a tiebreaker away from competing in the Mountain West conference championship game. Junior running back Brad Roberts had 279 rushing attempts and he totaled 1,279 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the year.

The Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 ACC) lost their rivalry game against Kentucky but had won their two games before that. It was an up and down season for Louisville as they just couldn’t stay consistently on a winning streak throughout the year. Junior dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham carried the offense on his back all season. He threw for 2,734 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions and he added 161 rushing attempts for 968 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. NINETEEN.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the First Responder Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the bowl game.

2021 First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Kickoff time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Louisville -110, Air Force -110