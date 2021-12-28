How to watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Liberty Bowl matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game is set for Tuesday, December 28th at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Red Raiders finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 6-6 overall record, and 3-3 in the Big 12. Their most recent loss came in a close 27-24 battle against No. 8 Baylor to end the regular season.

Mississippi State, similar to their upcoming opponent, played three of their last five games against top-20 teams. The difference here is, the Bulldogs had won two of those over Kentucky and Auburn. They will be led out by quarterback Will Rogers, who is second in the country for passing yards with 4,449.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Liberty Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Date: Tuesday, December 28th

Kickoff time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Mississippi State -350, Texas Tech +270