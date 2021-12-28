 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NC State vs. UCLA in the Holiday Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Holiday Bowl between the Wolfpack and Bruins on ESPN.

By Derek Hryn

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl.&nbsp; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Holiday Bowl matchup between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins. The game is set for Tuesday, December 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

NC State is having one of its best seasons in school history, capping off a 9-3 overall record with their recent 34-30 win over North Carolina. UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) is riding a three-game win streak, feeling confident going into the bowl atmosphere.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Holiday Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA

Date: Tuesday, December 28th
Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Stadium: Petco Park in San Diego, California
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: NC State -130, UCLA +110

