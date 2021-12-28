How to watch NC State vs. UCLA in the Holiday Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Holiday Bowl matchup between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins. The game is set for Tuesday, December 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

NC State is having one of its best seasons in school history, capping off a 9-3 overall record with their recent 34-30 win over North Carolina. UCLA (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) is riding a three-game win streak, feeling confident going into the bowl atmosphere.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Holiday Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA

Date: Tuesday, December 28th

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Petco Park in San Diego, California

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: NC State -130, UCLA +110