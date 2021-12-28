How to watch WVU vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game is set for Tuesday, December 28th at 10:15 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers concluded their regular season with a 6-6 overall record (4-5 Big 12). They’ve collected solid victories over Virginia Tech and Iowa State, but their offensive platoon will need to dial up some big plays if they’re going to knock off the second-best team in the Big Ten West.

Minnesota (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) will undoubtedly attempt to put their high-octane offense on display, as well. Coming off an emphatic regular season finale against Wisconsin, they should be ready for another statement performance.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: WVU vs. Minnesota

Date: Tuesday, December 28th

Kickoff time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: West Virginia +170, Minnesota -200