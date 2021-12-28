 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Houston vs. Auburn on and what is game time for 2021 Birmingham Bowl

The Houston Cougars and Auburn Tigers face off in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Auburn Tigers will be without plenty of their key pieces from their 2021 regular season when they play the Houston Cougars on Thursday afternoon in the Birmingham Bowl from Protective Stadium.

Houston (11-2, 8-0 AAC) was overshadowed by the Cincinnati Bearcats this season, but the Cougars went 11-1 during the regular season before losing in the conference championship game. Houston has played their best season in Year 3 under Dana Holgorsen, and their biggest strength has come on the defensive side of the ball, which ranks No. 16 in opponent yards per play against FBS teams.

Auburn (6-6, 3-5 SEC) lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in four overtimes, but their roster has changed quite a bit since the regular season finale. The Tigers fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and plenty of players entered the transfer portal including starting quarterback Bo Nix. LSU Tigers transfer TJ Finley will be the likely starter for the Birmingham Bowl.

Houston vs. Auburn: 2021 Birmingham Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 28th
Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN

Auburn is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making Houston a +105 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.

