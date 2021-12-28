What channel is Air Force vs. Louisville on and what is game time for 2021 First Responder Bowl

The Louisville Cardinals have some clarity on the future of the team, but they will close it out with the First Responder Bowl against the Air Force Falcons from Dallas.

Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) head coach Scott Satterfield will be back in 2022, and so will starting quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals played very well offensively this season as they ranked No. 8 in yards per play against FBS opponents, but their defense is ranked 82nd in that category. Louisville lost wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

Air Force (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) tied for the top spot in the division but did not contend for a Mountain West Championship due to losing tie tiebreaker to the Utah State Aggies. The Falcons ran the ball on 87% of their offensive snaps this season, which is the highest rate in the country, and they played well defensively, allowing the 20th fewest yards per play against FBS opponents. Air Force will look to close out the season on a four-game winning streak.

Air Force vs. Louisville: 2021 First Responder Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 28th

Game time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

The game is listed as a pick’em at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under is set at 54.5.