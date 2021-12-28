What channel is Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State on and what is game time for 2021 Liberty Bowl

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mississippi State Bulldogs are slated to square off in the 2021 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Texas Tech has a chance to prove that they’re much better than what their 6-6 regular season record shows. They were defeated in four of their last five games, but played eighth-seeded Baylor down to the wire at the end of November. The Red Raiders could legitimately pull off the upset if they come out with a steadier offensive approach than what we’ve seen throughout the year.

Coming off a 31-21 loss to Ole Miss, Mississippi State (7-5, 4-4 SEC) is eager to end their season on a high note. Quarterback Will Rogers has racked up 4,449 passing yards (second in the nation) and 35 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, and certainly has the star power to lead the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl victory in a favorable matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: 2021 Liberty Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 28th

Game time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

The Bulldogs are an 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. The Red Raiders sit as +270 moneyline underdogs, with the point total set at 58.5.