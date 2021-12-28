What channel is NC State vs. UCLA on and what is game time for 2021 Holiday Bowl

The NC State Wolfpack and UCLA Bruins put their successful regular seasons to the test in the 2021 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

NC State has been victorious in four of their last five outings. Their defense is allowing only 19.7 points per contest, and quarterback Devin Leary is taking care of business on the offensive side of the ball — throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions in his sophomore campaign. UCLA is coming in as one of the country’s hottest tickets, scoring an average of 49.3 total points in their final three games that all ended in wins. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bruins extend their streak to conclude the year, or if the Wolfpack send them home in disappointment.

NC State vs. UCLA: 2021 Holiday Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 28th

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

NC State is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. UCLA is the current +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.