What channel is WVU vs. Minnesota on and what is game time for 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet up in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This will be the first time these schools have ever played each other.

After plodding their way to a 6-6 record, West Virginia has earned the opportunity to play in its 39th bowl game in school history. Coming in with two consecutive wins to end their regular season, the Mountaineers are averaging 26.8 points per contest on a mammoth 384.8 total yards. They also have a balanced ground game that was spearheaded by senior running back Leddie Brown, who eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in the 2021-22 campaign. With Brown opting out of the game, Tony Mathis Jr. will likely step in as the primary ball carrier in his place.

Minnesota (8-4) has been a major player in a strong Big Ten conference this season. They have achieved victories over Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern, and most recently 14th-ranked Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers average 26.1 points per game on 360.3 total yards. With neither team’s defense jumping off the board, we can go ahead and assume that this matchup will feature no shortage of scoring.

WVU vs. Minnesota: 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl TV info

Game date: Tuesday, December 28th

Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes WVU a +170 underdog, with the point total set at 45.