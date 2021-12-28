Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The final game of the Auburn Tigers regular season finished in a four-overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Houston Cougars were beat pretty easily by the Cincinnati Bearcats in the AAC Championship Game. Both programs will look to close out their seasons with a victory in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Houston vs. Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Auburn -2

Point Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Auburn -125, Houston +105

Birmingham Bowl Betting splits

Houston: (25% of handle, 32% percent of bets)

Auburn: (75% of handle, 68% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Auburn -2

The Tigers will be without a ton of players in this game including quarterback Bo Nix, who entered the transfer portal and is set to play with the Oregon Ducks, but we’re still taking Auburn. It’s interesting to see the different approaches coaches take to bowl season, and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is always looking toward the future. He is 2-6 in bowl games during his career including 1-7 against the spread in those contests. Plenty of Auburn players will get an increase in reps they should be eager to take advantage of and play hard.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.