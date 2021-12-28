First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Air Force Falcons closed out their regular season with three consecutive wins, and they will finish out their season against the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon in the First Responder Bowl from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It has already been announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and quarterback Malik Cunningham will return to the team in 2022.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Air Force vs. Louisville in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Louisville -110, Air Force -110

First Responder Bowl Betting splits

Air Force: (30% of handle, 39% percent of bets)

Louisville: (70% of handle, 61% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Under 54.5

Air Force ran the ball on 87% of their offensive snaps during the regular season, which is the highest rate in the country, and that means the clock will keep on moving and possessions will be limited. Louisville has a solid offense that ranks inside the top 10 in yards per play, but the Falcons can limit what the Cardinals do with a defense that is inside the top 20 in that statistic defensively. Air Force doesn’t have the offense that can create explosive plays with the triple-option, so we suggest an under in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.