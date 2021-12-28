Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th. Kickoff from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee is set for 6:45 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN. Both teams lost their final regular-season games and are looking to end their respective seasons on a high note.

Live stream info, start time

You can watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th at 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread, Total, Moneyline

Point spread: Mississippi State -10

Point Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Mississippi State -350, Texas Tech +270

Liberty Bowl Betting splits

Texas Tech: (83% of handle, 58% percent of bets)

Mississippi State: (17% of handle, 42% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Over 58.5

Despite what SEC fans will tell you, not every SEC team plays amazing defense. The Texas Tech Red Air Raiders offense should be able to put up some points in this game. Don’t count the Bulldogs out though as they scored at least 21 points in every game this season other than the week that they played Alabama. No matter which team is doing the scoring, there’s a chance this total gets passed before we get into the fourth quarter.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.