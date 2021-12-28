Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The NC State Wolfpack take on the UCLA Bruins in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th. Kickoff from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game set to air on FOX. Both of these teams won their regular-season finale, but neither qualified for their respective conferences bowl games. A win here caps off their season in a positive light as they head into 2022.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch NC State vs. UCLA in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX. You can stream it via FOX Live or the Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play with a cable or streaming service login.

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: NC State -2

Point Total: 60

Moneyline: UCLA +110, NC State -130

Holiday Bowl Betting splits

NC State: (48% of handle, 38% percent of bets)

UCLA: (52% of handle, 62% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Over 60

I went back and forth with this one, but I think it eclipses the over even if barely. UCLA put up at least 33 points on offense in each of their final three games as did NC State. This one feels like it is going to somehow end up like 34-28 or something like that. Maybe I am just in favor of the bowl games featuring no defense and just being a ton of offensive fun, but I still like the over.

