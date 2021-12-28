Guaranteed Rate Bowl: WVU vs. Minnesota live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers closed out their regular season with a win over their rival Wisconsin Badgers in the Axe Game, and they will get a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night. West Virginia finished 6-6 and needed consecutive wins over the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks to become bowl eligible.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch WVU vs. Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Minnesota -5

Point Total: 45

Moneyline: Minnesota -200, West Virginia +170

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Betting splits

WVU: (19% of handle, 34% percent of bets)

Minnesota: (81% of handle, 66% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Minnesota -5

The Golden Gophers run the ball on a higher percentage of snaps than any team in the FBS outside of the service academies running the triple-option offense, and they will go up against a West Virginia defense that ranks No. 59 in rushing yards per attempt. Kirk Ciarrocca served as an offensive analyst for the Mountaineers this season, but he was hired to return to Minnesota as the offensive coordinator recently, so that should be useful to the Golden Gophers. Finally, West Virginia’s 1,000-yard rusher Leddie Brown will not play in this game as he prepares for the NFL. There is a lot to like about Minnesota in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.