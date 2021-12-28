How the public is betting the First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

We have a clash in styles at the First Responder in Dallas as Louisville will meet Air Force at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite over Air Force. 70% of handle and 61% of bets are on the Cardinals.

Is the public right?

The public is correct here. Both of these teams are in the same neigborhood in the latest SP+ rankings with Louisville slotted at 48 and Air Force slotted at 53. However, the talent advantage that the Cardinals possess should allow them to cover this low spread comfortably.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 55.0. 72% of handle and 78% of bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

No. You go with the principal under with Air Force based off their triple option. The Falcons are going to try to grind out drives and limit the total possession time for Louisville.

Moneyline

Louisville is a -120 favorite to win while Air Force is a +100 underdog to win. 63% of the handle and 51% of the bets are on Air Force to win.

Is the public right?

No. This is truly a coin flip but Louisville should be the way to go on the moneyline. After getting demolished by Kentucky to close the regular season, they can either rally in the bowl game or completely pack it in on head coach Scott Satterfield. I tend to believe the Malik Cunningham-led team will do the former, so take them with the ML.

