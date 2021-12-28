How the public is betting the Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

We have an SEC vs. Big 12 battle to look forward to at the Liberty Bowl as Mississippi State will battle Texas Tech.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Mississippi State is a 10-point favorite against Texas Tech. 83% of the handle and 58% of the bets are on the Bulldogs.

Is the public right?

Yes. Mississippi State is a Top 25 team on both sides of the ball per SP+ and should establish some separation early. The Bulldogs’ record against the spread correlates with their overall record at 7-5 and should be able to cover here.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 58.5. 51% of the handle and 58% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

No. The total will depend on what Texas Tech brings to the table offensively. Donovan Smith most likely get the nod at quarterback once again but he will be without top target Erik Ezukanma, who decared for the NFL Draft and opted out of this game. The Red Raiders could stumble against a talented MSU defense.

Moneyline

Mississippi State is a -350 favorite while Texas Tech is a +270 underdog. 74% of the handle and 78% of the bets are on Mississippi State to win.

Is the public right?

The public is dead on here. Texas Tech is a bit of a mess right now considering that head coach Matt Wells was fired midseason and the team lost of its last five games. One can wager that the players are just counting down the minutes until the season officially comes to an end and the Joey McGuire era begins in Lubbock.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State will have a pseudo-homefield advantage considering that Memphis is just under three hours away from Starkville, MS. This could be a showcase game for quarterback Will Rogers heading into next season and head coach Mike Leach would love to light up his former school. The Bulldogs are a moneyline favorite with good reason.

