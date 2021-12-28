How the public is betting the Holiday Bowl: NC State vs. UCLA

The NC State Wolfpack takes on the UCLA Bruins in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday, December 28th. The Wolfpack went 9-3 overall and had an ACC conference record of 6-2. The Bruins went 8-4 overall and had a Pac-12 record of 6-3. Both of them ended their regular season with a win, so which team will head into 2022 on a winning streak?

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

NC State is a two-point favorite against UCLA. 52% of the handle and 62% of the bets are on the Wolfpack.

Is the public right?

The public is right here. The Wolfpack enter as the better team here from an SP+ standpoint and should cover as a two-point favorite despite playing on the West Coast against UCLA.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 60.0. 69% of the handle and 70% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The public is correct again. This is going to be one of the more intriguing quarterback battles of bowl season with UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson dueling with NC State’s Devin Leary. Bang the over in this one as it could fun in a hurry.

Moneyline

NC State is a -130 favorite while UCLA is a +110 underdog. 59% of the handle is on NC State to win and 61% of the bets are on UCLA to win.

Is the public right?

Follow the money. NC State has a strong armed quarterback on offense and a defense that is ranked in the Top 15 in SP+. The team is within striking distance of its first 10-win season since 2002 and will be charged up to accomplish the feat.

