How the public is betting the Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be a matchup of Big Ten vs. Big 12 as Minnesota will meet West Virginia at Chase Field in Phoenix.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Minnesota is a five-point favorite against West Virginia. 81% of the handle and 66% of the bets are on the Gophers.

Is the public right?

The public is correct. Minnesota was solid against the spread this season, posting a 7-4-1 record. It should be able to cover once again against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 45.0. 95% of the handle is on the under and 86% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

No. Both of these offenses may take some time to get going, which has been the case for both teams all season long. Even though 45 points seems attainable, lean with the under here.

Moneyline

Minnesota is a -200 favorite while West Virginia is a +170 underdog. 85% of the handle and 71% of the bets are on Minnesota to win.

Is the public right?

This is correct. Golden Gophers senior Tanner Morgan is returning for the 2022 season, so this could be somewhat of a showcase game for him. On top of that, Minnesota boasts the 11th ranked defense in the nation per SP+. Take the Gophers on the moneyline.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.