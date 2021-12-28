Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 28

We have a solid eight-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jrue Holiday over 1.5 steals (-110)

Holiday is one of the better defensive point guards in the NBA and played an integral role in the Milwaukee Bucks’ success this season. The veteran point guard is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game this season.

The 31-year-old guard knows how to take a team’s best player out of the game and create havoc in the passing lanes (1.6 steals per game). In the Bucks’ last game on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics, Holiday had four steals in 37 minutes. In his last 10 games, he has gone over 1.5 steals in seven times, which includes Milwaukee’s last four games. In the Bucks’ two matchups against the Orlando Magic, Holiday had three steals.

Tyrese Haliburton over 20.5 points and rebounds (-105)

De’Aaron Fox being back in the starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings has not slowed down the production of Tyrese Haliburton. The second-year point guard has been a playmaker on the court and finding a way to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

In the Kings’ last 10 games, the former Iowa State standout is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Haliburton and the Kings will playing be the Thunder tonight, who held him to only eight points and seven rebounds earlier this season. He should play better tonight as Sacramento is desperate for a much-needed win. Haliburton has gone over 20.5 points and rebounds in eight out of his last 10 games.

Dean Wade over 1.5 threes (-105)

For our last player prop, we are going to take a shot on Dean Wade, who has played more minutes as of late due to multiple Cavaliers players in the league’s health and safety protocol. In his last 10 games, Wade is averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 55.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range.

The former Kansas State standout has made more than 1.5 three-pointers in five out of his last 10 games. The Cavaliers will be playing the New Orleans Pelicans, who are allowing opposing teams to shoot 36.3% from three-point range this season and 36.1% in their last three games.

