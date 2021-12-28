How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 20

The Premier League continues a busy schedule with Matchday 20 sandwiched in the middle of the week as the 2021 calendar year comes to a close. The league is starting to see COVID-19 cases rise as the rest of the world contends with variants of the virus, but there are no plans to pause play at the moment. There has been one postponement for Matchday 20, with Arsenal and Wolves called off due to COVID-19 and injury issues with Wolves.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

There are a few games with implications in the standings for the wrong reasons. Everton and Newcastle meet Thursday in a battle of big clubs fighting relegation. Burnley is also fighting to avoid being sent down and will face a Manchester United team in transition. Liverpool will look to avoid a misstep when it faces a decent Leicester City unit Tuesday.

EPL Matchday 20 schedule

Tuesday, December 28

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 10:00 a.m. ET — Peacock

Watford vs. West Ham United, 10:00 a.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City, 10:00 a.m. ET — Peacock

Leicester City vs. Liverpool, 3:00 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Wednesday, December 29

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Brentford vs. Manchester City, 3:15 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Thursday, December 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Manchester United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo