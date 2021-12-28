NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 28

We have an eight-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Wizards will play the Miami Heat and then at 10:00 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Rockets, $4,700

Green played well in his first game back from a hamstring injury against the Indiana Pacers last week. The rookie guard scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range (32.3 fantasy points) in 25 minutes.

The Rockets didn’t play Green last night against the Charlotte Hornets, but he should be ready to play against the Los Angeles Lakers. In two games this season against the Lakers, Green is averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game.

Deni Avdija, Wizards, $4,400

The second-year forward has played well over the last few games for the Wizards and has a favorable matchup tonight against the Heat. In his last five games, Avdija is averaging 28.2 fantasy points per game.

Out of those five games, Avdija has scored in double figures four times and made at least one three-pointer. The Wizards will be looking for him to step up against a Miami squad that just got back Jimmy Butler.

Obi Toppin, Knicks, $3,600

Toppin should be able to thrive in Tuesday’s matchup on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T’Wolves are ranked 23rd against PFs (OPRK) this season and are playing in the second game of a back-to-back set.

The former Dayton standout is coming off a great game on Christmas against the Atlanta Hawks, where he had 13 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench (20 fantasy points). Toppin is averaging 18.2 fantasy points per game in his last five games for New York.