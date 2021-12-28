Best available running backs on the Week 17 waiver wire

Patrolling the waiver wire during championship week isn’t something you normally find title-winning fantasy managers needing to do all that often, but this year is different.

Backups have had to play an exaggerated role in the 2021 NFL season due to plenty of COVID breakouts in teams around the league. So if your running back spot needs to be filled with somebody, here are a few solid options on the waiver wire that could help you earn a fantasy championship this week.

Dare Ogunbowale, Jacksonville Jaguars (0.2% rostered)

Next up — @ Patriots

Ogunbowale isn’t a guy who is going to rack up hundreds of yards and a bunch of scores. But he is going to provide one valuable thing to fantasy managers — guaranteed touches. Jags RB James Robinson is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles in the team’s loss to the New York Jets. After that, Ogunbowale was the lead back, getting 17 carries, 57 yards and a score while adding two catches for 15 more yards through the air. It’s not spectacular, but having a RB off the waiver wire you know is going to get chances to produce is huge. He should be able to fill an RB or flex spot on any roster in need.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans (24.2% rostered)

Next up — @ 49ers

Just like Ogunbowale, Burkhead is projected to get a ton of carries, too. Last week David Johnson was out with an injury and Burkhead seized his opportunity. The veteran rusher ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, all of which were season-highs. It’s still unclear if Johnson will be healthy enough to play this week, but even if he is, Burkhead has surely provided a spark for the Houston offense and should get RB1 reps.

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (12.9% rostered)

Next up — @ Washington

Scott saw a bit more action than usual last week once Miles Sanders was forced to leave the game with a hand injury. Sanders probably won’t be able to play again and Scott is the back that Philly likes in short-yardage situations. He scored a short TD in the win over the Giants and totaled 41 yards on 12 carries. If the Eagles get within the five yard line, Scott is in likely touchdown territory.

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (48.1% rostered)

Next up — vs. Broncos

Jackson stepped into the lineup last week with Austin Ekeler hitting the COVID-19 list. The Northwestern grad had a good showing too in their loss to the Houston Texans. Jackson toted the rock 11 times for 64 yards and two scores. He also added 98 yards on eight catches out of the backfield. Ekeler’s status is still unknown for this week, but Jackson should have done enough to up his reps heading into the final two weeks of the season.