Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets (16-16) will travel to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors (27-6) on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are coming off a 103-100 win over the Clippers as Nikola Jokic led the team with 26 points and 22 rebounds. The Warriors took down the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day with a 116-107 victory as Stephen Curry went for 33 points, reclaiming the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are favored at home by seven points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -275 on the moneyline while the Nuggets are +220. The point total is set at 218.

The Warriors will be missing Jordan Poole, who just cleared COVID-19 protocols along with Andrew Wiggins, but Poole will remain sidelined for tonight’s contest. Draymond Green just entered the league’s healthy and safety protocols as well and will miss the game.

The Nuggets will be missing Markus Howard and Bol Bol due to COVID-19 protocols, while Michael Porter Jr. (back) and PJ Dozier (knee) are both sidelined. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable and Monte Morris (knee) is listed as probable ahead of the game.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7 (-110)

Although missing Draymond Green will surely affect the Warriors’ defense, they’ll be getting Andrew Wiggins back. He’s averaging 18.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game so far this season. Stephen Curry has been electric over the last few games, scoring no less than 30 in his last four outings, including a 46-points performance against the Grizzlies last week. Denver will have to rely heavily on Nikola Jokic, who has been a monster for the Nuggets this season. Golden State has covered in their last three games straight, and given their run of form at the moment, expect them to win and cover at home against a short-handed Nuggets.

Over/Under: Over 218 (-105)

Regardless of missing players, both teams have elite scorers on their side and plenty of offensive firepower to back them up. The over is 4-1 in the Warriors last five overall games, and 9-1 in the Nuggets’ last 10 games coming in as an underdog. Curry and Jokic are both in great form right now, and both should help their teams push this game over the total.

