Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Washington Wizards (17-16) will face off against the Miami Heat (21-13) on the road at FTX Arena Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wizards are coming off a 117-96 loss to the 76ers on Sunday, while the Heat are riding a three-game winning streak after taking down the Magic, 93-83.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Heat favored by 6.5 points at home, priced at -250 on the moneyline. The Wizards are at +200, while the point total is set at 208.5.

The Wizards are missing a handful of players to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, and Aaron Holiday all set to miss the game in Miami. Bradley Beal, also having spent time in protocols, is questionable ahead of tonight’s contest.

Miami only has one player still in protocols, as Kyle Lowry has been out for almost a week. They’re still missing some key players due to injury though, as Victor Oladipo (quadriceps), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), and Markieff Morris (neck) will all be out for tonight’s game. PJ Tucker (leg) is listed as questionable.

Wizards vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -6.5 (-110)

If the Wizards aren’t able to get Bradley Beal back on the court tonight, their chances of winning this game decrease significantly given how many other players are missing along with him. The Heat are missing a few, sure, but Jimmy Butler will be on the court and he’s been huge for Miami this season, averaging 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He’ll be complemented by Tyler Herro, who scored a combined 55 points in his previous two games before getting ejected after just 19 minutes against the Magic. Miami won the last time Washington paid them a visit, so expect the Heat to handle business and cover tonight.

Over/Under: Under 208.5 (-110)

Six of Miami’s last 10 games have finished under the total, and it’s apparent what missing some key players can do to the Heat as they’ve finished with less than 100 points in two of their last four games. The Wizards are potentially missing their best scorer in Bradley Beal, so expect the Heat to contain Washington relatively well and keep this game’s score on the low side.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.