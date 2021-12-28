Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Tuesday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will continue their three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the second time that these two Atlantic division rivals are playing each other. In their first matchup on Nov. 11, the Raptors defeated the Sixers 115-109, thanks to 32 points from Fred VanFleet. Second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 33 points for the Sixers. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -7

Philadelphia will be looking continue their two-game road winning streak tonight against Toronto. The Sixers are coming off a dominating 117-96 victory on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards. Philadelphia has a record of 5-3 this month away from Wells Fargo Center. However, the Sixers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games and 4-4 ATS when they are the road favorite

As for the Raptors, they have multiple players in the league’s health and safety protocol, but could get back Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. tonight. Toronto has won three consecutive games at Scotiabank Arena by an average of 21.3 points per game. The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games and 0-4 ATS as the home underdog this season. But if Siakam and Trent do play tonight, then Raptors +7 is back in play.

Over/Under: Over 213.5

When the Sixers and Raptors played last month in Philadelphia, the total points scored were 224. Philadelphia is averaging 104.4 points per game in the last five games and scored over 100 points in three out of the last four games. The Sixers have a record of 12-20-1 when it comes to overs. As for the Raptors, the total has gone over in five of their last six games and 17-13 when it comes to overs.

