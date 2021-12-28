Best available tight ends on the Week 17 waiver wire

The fantasy football championship week is upon us and most people in such a high-stakes game would hope to stay away from the waiver wire.

Still, this season is constantly changing, with big-time players hitting the COVID list and forcing backups to step up at a moment’s notice. If that happens to any power players in your lineup, the waiver wire is the place for you.

Here are a few tight ends widely available that could be a good addition to your roster in a pinch.

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks (25%)

Next up —Detroit Lions

Everett has been a solid contributor on a Seahawks team that has struggled a lot this season. He has three scores in the last five weeks and has also racked up 19 catches in that span as well. He’s also seen five or more targets in three of the last five weeks and is currently riding his best streak of the season into this game against Detroit, with a season-high 68-yard performance last week against Chicago.

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals had a massive week through the air, with QB Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards in their win over Baltimore. Uzomah hauled in five catches on seven targets against the Ravens, going for a total of 36 yards. It won’t be easy this week going up against a good Kansas City defense, but Uzomah might have a chance for a big game. KC ranks 20th in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends, with an average of 13.3 points per week.

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (19.6%)

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

Hooper has asserted himself as TE1 on the Cleveland roster over the last few weeks. On Christmas day, he racked up 26 yards on three catches in what was a very ugly game for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Still, he got five targets in the loss. He has five or more targets in four of the last five weeks and has scored a touchdown in two of the last five weeks as well.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (38%)

Next up —New York Giants

Kmet still hasn’t hit paydirt yet this season, which is a bit odd. Still, he’s going to be a huge help for anybody looking for a boost in a PPR league. Over the last five weeks, he has 24 catches for 243 yards. In last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, he had four catches for 49 yards.

Maybe he’s due for a trip to the end zone. But even if he doesn't get in, he’ll be sure to get yardage and a bunch of catches for your team.