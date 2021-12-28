Best available D/STs on the Week 17 waiver wire

Championship week is here for fantasy football managers all across the world. Hopefully, most managers have their rosters set in stone, but defense is one area where you can look for some improvement or just a lopsided matchup that you can exploit.

Here are a few defensive units you can look to pick up on the waiver wire

Next up — New York Giants

The Bears defense hasn’t been all that great this season, ranking 24th in the NFL in points per game allowed. Still, the matchup this week is perfect for any defense. The New York Giants are going to be on the other sideline and that offense is uh, well, bad. QB Daniel Jones won’t play this week, which means either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will get the start this week. Since Jones got hurt five weeks ago, the Giants are averaging just 11.5 points per game and have turned the ball over nine times in that span. That is not very good.

Next up — Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns defense is a firmly middle-of-the-road unit, ranking 16th in the NFL. But they have a good chance to improve on that this week against a Steelers team that’s struggling. Big Ben is well past his prime and this will likely be the second to last game of his career.

The last time these two teams met Cleveland held them to 15 points and forced three turnovers.

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST (Rostership percent)

Next up — Cleveland Browns

I think it’s safe to say this is going to be a low-scoring game. The Browns turn the ball over a ton, four times last week against Green Bay. The offense has let down the defense a lot recently.

When these teams met earlier in the season, Cleveland held Pittsburgh to just 15 points. But the Browns offense could muster just 10 points in a losing effort, turning the ball over once.