Best available kickers on the Week 17 waiver wire

With Week 17 on the horizon, it’s a good time to see which kickers are available on the waiver wire in fantasy football. On Sunday afternoon, we saw exceptional performances from Evan McPherson, Younghoe Koo, and Randy Bullock, who were not on many fantasy managers’ radar before the season.

But now they might warrant a pickup off of waivers with the semifinals approaching in the fantasy football playoffs. Below we will take a look at three kickers on the waiver wire who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (35%)

Next up — vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The last time we highlighted the best available kickers on waivers, McPherson was coming off of a good performance in Week 15 (13 fantasy points) and only rostered in 29.1% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

The rookie kicker followed up that performance on Sunday with 10 fantasy points against the Baltimore Ravens. McPherson went 2-for-2 on field goals between 30-39 yards, and was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points. His only blemish in the Bengals’ blowout loss was a missed field goal from 50-plus yards.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (16.5%)

Next up — at Washington Football Team

The veteran kicker has been consistent option this season in fantasy football. In Sunday’s win against the New York Giants, Elliott missed a field goal between 40-49 yards, but went 2-for-2 on field goals between 30-39 yards and a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points. In his last five games, Elliott is averaging 11 fantasy points per game, which is higher than his season average of 8.5.

Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans (11.8%)

Next up — vs. Miami Dolphins

The 32-year-old kicker had a good outing last week against the Tennessee Titans. Bullock made a field goal between 30-39 yards and another from 40-49 yards. He was also 2-for-2 on extra points, giving him nine fantasy points.

It was the third-straight week that Bullock went perfect on extra points and the second time in the last three games he made at least one field goal from 40-49 yards. The Titans veteran kicker is averaging five points per game in his last five games.