How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the December 28th episode

WWE NXT 2.0 is back with another episode tonight coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It’s the final episode of the year for the developmental brand and they’re setting the table for next week’s special New Year’s Evil show to kick off 2022. We have two scheduled matches for tonight as we close the book on 2021.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

We got the announcement last week that at New Year’s Evil, there will be a triple-threat match for the NXT Women’s Championship as champion Mandy Rose defends her belt against Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade. For tonight’s show, Gonzalez and Jade will team up to face fellow Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in tag team action.

Grayson Waller has been a hated man within NXT since attacking Johnny Gargano during his farewell address a few weeks ago, even drawing AJ Styles to make an appearance on the last week’s show to confront him. The NXT upstart vowed to take out the first family of NXT one-by-one and that’s exactly what he conveyed when attacking Dexter Lumis last week. Waller will go one-on-one with Lumis for tonight’s show.

Finally, we’ll be sure to get the final build towards next week’s NXT Championship bout between champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker.