Elijah Mitchell “has a chance” to play in Week 17 vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that rookie running back Elijah Mitchell to play on Sunday against the Texans, per Keiana Martin. Mitchell did not play last week against the Tennessee Titans because of a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

The rookie running back has missed the last three weeks with an injury, which has led to Jeff Wilson Jr. and wide receiver Deebo Samuel getting snaps in the backfield for San Francisco. In Thursday night’s loss to the Titans, Wilson had 45 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, along with three receptions (three targets) for 12 yards.

As for Samuel, he had 32 yards on five cards and saw his five-game streak with a rushing touchdown snapped. The Niners would love to get Mitchell back on the football as they’re pushing towards a playoff berth. This season, the 5-foot-10 running back posted 759 yards on 165 carries and five touchdowns.