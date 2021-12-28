 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol to begin Week 17

We break down Tuesday’s news that Bridgewater is still in concussion protocol. What it means for Week 17 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos
Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos throws the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol to begin Week 17, according to the team’s official site. Bridgewater sustained the injury in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The quarterback does have a history of severe injuries, so the Broncos will tread with caution here.

Fantasy football implications

Bridgewater hasn’t exactly lit up the fantasy football world but he does provide a more consistent presence under center for the Broncos. Drew Lock completed 68 percent of his passes in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Raiders, but only threw for 158 yards on 15 completions. Lock’s ability to throw the ball down the field is what separates him for Bridgewater, although his erratic play while attempting to make such throws has led to him being benched. Lock is not a strong streaming option, even against a Chargers defense that just got torched by Davis Mills the Texans.

More From DraftKings Nation