Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol to begin Week 17, according to the team’s official site. Bridgewater sustained the injury in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The quarterback does have a history of severe injuries, so the Broncos will tread with caution here.

Fantasy football implications

Bridgewater hasn’t exactly lit up the fantasy football world but he does provide a more consistent presence under center for the Broncos. Drew Lock completed 68 percent of his passes in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Raiders, but only threw for 158 yards on 15 completions. Lock’s ability to throw the ball down the field is what separates him for Bridgewater, although his erratic play while attempting to make such throws has led to him being benched. Lock is not a strong streaming option, even against a Chargers defense that just got torched by Davis Mills the Texans.