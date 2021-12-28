NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, December 28th

Before we begin this: Yes, we do actually like college basketball. It’s tons of fun to see packed stadiums and student sections, the game from an entertainment and freedom-of-movement standpoint has improved the last few seasons, and there is more talent in the game than we’ve ever seen because players are simply better now.

But unless you’ve got a rooting interest or a bet you need to cover, there is not much reason to watch hoops this evening.

There is a chance that all four Top 25 games on the board will go off with a spread of 30 points or more. There have been only 52 of those games all season long, and to have all of them compressed on one evening is pretty lame. We’d add the money line values for these games, but they’re all off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook and with good reason: The outcomes are basically so predetermined, Vince McMahon could be a referee in any of them.

Go watch college football tonight, or get some action down on these games and check back in with two minutes to play. And if you do get some bets down, may the emptied benches be ever in your favor.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, December 28th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 28 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 2:00 PM Alabama State #25 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ TT -29.5 135.5 5:00 PM North Alabama #4 Gonzaga Root Sports Gonzaga -33 142 8:00 PM Northwestern State #1 Baylor BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -38 145 8:30 PM Incarnate Word #17 Texas Longhorn Network Texas -32 129

