25 Texas Tech vs. Alabama State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Texas Tech Red Raiders needed a game thanks to Covid-19, and Alabama State needed a paycheck. And that’s how we get a Top 25 team against one of the bottom 20 teams in Division I on Tuesday night in Lubbock.

Texas Tech (9-2) is undefeated at home so far this season, with their only losses coming at Providence and on a neutral floor vs. Gonzaga. Kevin McCullar averages 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for TTU, made more impressive by them being one of the slowest teams in college basketball at 302nd in adjusted pace. What the Red Raiders do is defend, holding opponents to just 88.2 points per 100 schedule-adjusted possessions.

Alabama State has an OT win over North Carolina Central as their only D-1 victory this season, but they’ve hung around with Iowa State (a 68-60 loss) and Western Kentucky (79-74). They lost 68-48 to Texas their last time out on December 22nd, and they aren’t afraid to push the tempo: They’re 12th in the nation in adjusted pace.

How to watch Alabama State vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, December 28th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: BIG12|ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -29.5

Total: 135.5

