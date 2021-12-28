4 Gonzaga vs. North Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

It’s the last guarantee game victim for the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Tuesday night, as they welcome the Alabama State Lions who are in the final year of their transition to Division I. These two teams met three seasons ago, with the Zags a 96-51 winner in Spokane.

Gonzaga (10-2) is the second-best offense in the country according to KenPom, but has losses to Duke and Alabama so far this season. The combination of freshman Chet Holmgren and senior Drew Timme makes for one of the most dynamic duos in all of college basketball, and they’re the best team in college basketball on two-pointers, making 63% of those attempted.

North Alabama can’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament until next season, and their biggest struggle is to score the ball. With an eFG of just 42.6%, they are third-to-last on two-pointers from the field at 39.4%. And that likely doesn’t improve against the nation’s ninth-best defense by rating.

How to watch North Alabama vs. Gonzaga

When: Tuesday, December 28th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports

Where to live stream online: Root Sports App for iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -33

Total: 142

The Pick

Over 142

Gonzaga speeds up teams that try and calm the pace, and they back off just enough to allow inferior teams to still get points late. We’ll root for the points both ways here.

