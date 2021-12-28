1 Baylor vs. Northwestern State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Baylor Bears have laid waste to the rest of college basketball this season, and that will continue unabated as they host the paycheck-grabbing Northwestern State Demons in the last non-conference game for BU before Big 12 play begins.

Baylor (11-0) hasn’t had a team come within eight points this season, and their most impressive win was a 57-36 defensive clinic against Villanova. Freshman Kendall Brown (13.1 ppg) and LJ Cryer (13.6 ppg) are an underclassmen foundation of a team that can switch defensively 1-5 and force teams into traps and turnovers all over the floor. BU is 5th in adjusted offense nationally, but their 4th defensively is what carries them.

Northwestern State (3-10) will be lucky to not be laying 40 points at wagering outlets by tip-off, and none of their three wins are against Division I opponents. An 80-61 loss to Texas A&M a week ago in their last outing might have been their best game this season. They give up a steal on 14.3% of possessions, and that might increase here.

How to watch Baylor vs. Northwestern State

When: December 28th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -38

Total: 145

The Pick

Under 145

When Baylor wants to put the hammer down defensively, they do so with ease. It’s just hard to see Northwestern State scoring enough at all to keep this within 40. Even if the Bears get 100, this could very much still come in under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.