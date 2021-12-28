17 Texas vs. Incarnate Word: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

One of the least compelling nights of Top 25 basketball of the season will be capped off by what should be a laugher in Austin as the No. 17 Texas Longhorns face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Texas (9-2) is perfect at home so far, with losses only at Gonzaga and Seton Hall for a team with plenty of defensive upside. Utah senior transfer Timmy Allen (12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists) has been an anchor on both ends of the floor, and UMass junior transfer Tre Mitchell (10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists) gives the burnt orange a post presence that should overwhelm their opponents.

Incarnate Word (2-10) has just one Division I win, a 72-62 victory over Grambling. The seventh-worst team in D1 according to KenPom, the Cardinals make 81% of their free throws and do literally nothing else well on a basketball court. Their defensive eFG of 58.3% is the fourth-worst in the sport, and opponents make 41% of their three-pointers because they tend to be very open.

How to watch Texas vs. Incarnate Word

When: December 28th, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: Longhorn Network

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -32

Total: 129

The Pick

Under 129

Texas locks down defensively and doesn’t play with a ton of pace. It’s why the under has hit in their last four outings, and is 8-3 this season. That trend should continue in this snoozer.

