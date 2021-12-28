2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 17

The NFL regular season is fast coming to a close as Week 16 wrapped and we have two weeks left. Five NFC teams have clinched a playoff berth, with the Packers, Cowboys, and Bucs clinching their respective divisions. On the other side of the league, the Chiefs are the only AFC team to clinch a playoff berth.

We’re back with our latest NFL power rankings. Rather than subjectively rank out the teams based on a feeling, we’ve ranked the teams based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Texans closed as 10.5-point underdogs against the Chargers and won the game by 12 points. For the Texans spread differential, we added 12 to +10.5. For the Chargers spread differential, we added -12 to -10.5.

Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. Point spread differential can offer us an idea who is playing well from a betting perspective. There’s a lot of volatility given the occasional blowout, but it offers a different look at the NFL pecking order.

This week’s big mover is Houston after their big win over the Chargers. The Texans are not a good team, but they stunned an LA squad battling for a playoff spot. Beating them as big underdogs gave them a big move in their spread margin.

The other team setting themselves up for a big move is Kansas City. The Chiefs crushed the Steelers as ten-point favorites. They only moved up three spots, but there was a sizable margin to pick up and they’re in position to make some more big moves as the hottest team in the league. They’ve won eight straight and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17 with a win and Titans loss.

On to the power rankings!

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 17

2021 NFL power rankings, Week 17 Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW 1 New England Patriots 9-6 +100.0 +128 1 2 Indianapolis Colts 9-6 +93.0 +104 2 3 Dallas Cowboys 11-4 +90.0 +150 4 4 Philadelphia Eagles 8-7 +78.0 +80 3 5 Cincinnati Bengals 9-6 +68.0 +86 5 6 Buffalo Bills 9-6 +59.0 +163 6 7 Tennessee Titans 10-5 +30.0 +31 10 8 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 +26.0 +115 12 9 New Orleans Saints 7-8 +25.5 +11 7 10 Arizona Cardinals 11-4 +25.5 +88 8 11 Denver Broncos 7-8 +24.0 +38 9 12 Green Bay Packers 12-3 +15.5 +59 11 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-4 +10.0 +130 16 14 Minnesota Vikings 7-8 +4.0 +12 13 15 Miami Dolphins 8-7 +1.5 -10 21 16 Los Angeles Rams 11-4 -0.5 +90 15 17 San Francisco 49ers 8-7 -3.0 43 14 18 Detroit Lions 2-12-1 -4.5 -127 17 19 Houston Texans 4-11 -9.0 -153 25 20 Seattle Seahawks 5-10 -15.0 -1 18 21 New York Giants 4-11 -23.5 -117 20 22 Chicago Bears 5-10 -30.0 -108 27 23 Baltimore Ravens 8-7 -31.0 -1 23 24 Los Angeles Chargers 8-7 -31.5 -3 19 25 Cleveland Browns 7-8 -42.5 -15 28 26 Carolina Panthers 5-10 -44.0 -68 24 27 Washington 6-9 -50.0 -110 22 28 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7-1 -50.5 -70 26 29 Las Vegas Raiders 8-7 -55.0 -71 29 30 Atlanta Falcons 7-8 -82.0 -122 30 31 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-13 -99.0 -179 31 32 New York Jets 4-11 -99.0 -173 32

