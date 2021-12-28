Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, KAT NBA injury report for Tuesday, Dec. 28

The NBA could be getting a flood of players back into their respective lineups this week. The Association made it only 6 days of isolation after a positive COVID-19 test, down from 10 days. As a result, we should see more players returning to lineups while players go through the health and safety protocols cycle.
We’ll see tracking the injury report for Tuesday, December 28th and providing a bit of fantasy basketball analysis. Updates will be provided throughout the day.
NBA injury report, December 28th
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT
Mo Bamba (protocols) OUT
Terrence Ross (protocols) OUT
Chuma Okeke (protocols) OUT
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable
Rui Hachimura (conditioning) Questionable
Thomas Bryant (protocols) OUT
PJ Tucker (leg) Questionable
Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT
Dewayne Dedmon (knee) OUT
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
Pascal Siakam (conditioning) Questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (conditioning) Questionable
Khem Birch (conditioning) Questionable
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
LeBron James (abdominal) Probable
New York Knick vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT
Anthony Edwards (protocols) OUT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Doubtful
Josh Hart (ankle) Questionable
Jonas Valanciunas (illness) Probable
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole (conditioning) OUT
Andrew Wiggins (conditioning) Probable
Monte Morris (knee) Probable
Aaron Gordon (hamstring) Questionable
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (conditioning) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT