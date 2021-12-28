 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, KAT NBA injury report for Tuesday, Dec. 28

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, December 27th and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman and Chinmay Vaidya
The NBA could be getting a flood of players back into their respective lineups this week. The Association made it only 6 days of isolation after a positive COVID-19 test, down from 10 days. As a result, we should see more players returning to lineups while players go through the health and safety protocols cycle.

We’ll see tracking the injury report for Tuesday, December 28th and providing a bit of fantasy basketball analysis. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

NBA injury report, December 28th

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT
Mo Bamba (protocols) OUT
Terrence Ross (protocols) OUT
Chuma Okeke (protocols) OUT

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable
Rui Hachimura (conditioning) Questionable
Thomas Bryant (protocols) OUT

PJ Tucker (leg) Questionable
Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT
Dewayne Dedmon (knee) OUT

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam (conditioning) Questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (conditioning) Questionable
Khem Birch (conditioning) Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable

New York Knick vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT
D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT
Anthony Edwards (protocols) OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Doubtful
Josh Hart (ankle) Questionable
Jonas Valanciunas (illness) Probable

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole (conditioning) OUT
Andrew Wiggins (conditioning) Probable

Monte Morris (knee) Probable
Aaron Gordon (hamstring) Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (conditioning) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT

