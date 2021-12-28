Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, KAT NBA injury report for Tuesday, Dec. 28

The NBA could be getting a flood of players back into their respective lineups this week. The Association made it only 6 days of isolation after a positive COVID-19 test, down from 10 days. As a result, we should see more players returning to lineups while players go through the health and safety protocols cycle.

We’ll see tracking the injury report for Tuesday, December 28th and providing a bit of fantasy basketball analysis. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

NBA injury report, December 28th

Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT

Mo Bamba (protocols) OUT

Terrence Ross (protocols) OUT

Chuma Okeke (protocols) OUT

Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable

Rui Hachimura (conditioning) Questionable

Thomas Bryant (protocols) OUT

PJ Tucker (leg) Questionable

Kyle Lowry (protocols) OUT

Dewayne Dedmon (knee) OUT

Pascal Siakam (conditioning) Questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (conditioning) Questionable

Khem Birch (conditioning) Questionable

LeBron James (abdominal) Probable

New York Knick vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns (protocols) OUT

D’Angelo Russell (protocols) OUT

Anthony Edwards (protocols) OUT

Brandon Ingram (Achilles) Doubtful

Josh Hart (ankle) Questionable

Jonas Valanciunas (illness) Probable

Jordan Poole (conditioning) OUT

Andrew Wiggins (conditioning) Probable

Monte Morris (knee) Probable

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) Questionable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (conditioning) OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski (protocols) OUT