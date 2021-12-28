Which Packers players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Green Bay Packers are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC’s playoff field. The 2021 regular season is fast coming to a close and with two weeks remaining, Green Bay has a one-game lead on the Cowboys, Rams, and Bucs for the top spot and home field advantage.

The Packers have a favorable schedule to close the season, hosting the Vikings and then traveling to face the Lions. The biggest concern now is COVID-19. The team has generally avoided extensive outbreaks, but could be facing one heading into Week 17. The team placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday to open the week. We’ll update this list as the week progresses.

Packers COVID-19 list

OG Ben Braden (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Tipa Galeai (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Kevin King (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Chauncey Rivers (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

WR Amari Rodgers (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Ty Summers (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Placed Tue, Dec 21)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.