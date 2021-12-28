Which Colts players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the hotter teams in the NFL coming into the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season. They’ve won six of seven and coming out of their bye have wins over the contending Patriots and Cardinals. They likely won’t win the AFC South, but they should clinch a playoff spot.

Their biggest concern at the moment is COVID-19. On Monday following Week 16, the team added five players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. They have 12 players on the list, but have also implemented plans to protect quarterback Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated. Here is their current list of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll update as the final two weeks progress.

Colts COVID-19 list

RB Marlon Mack (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Zach Pascal (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

OL Quenton Nelson (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

OL Mark Glowinski (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

OL Braden Smith (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DE Kemoko Turay (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

LB Malik Jefferson (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Darius Leonard (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

CB T.J. Carrie (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Rock Ya-Sin (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

S Jahleel Addae (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

S Khari Willis (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.