Which Raiders players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture, but they still have a chance. They head into Week 17 with an 8-7 record and are in tenth place. The 8-7 Dolphins hold the final wild card berth, and the Raiders are currently tied with them, the Ravens, and the Chargers.

The Raiders have dealt with a host of issues, including the firing of head coach Jon Gruden. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is serving as interim head coach and the team has begun the process of finding their permanent next head coach. If Bisaccia can somehow guide this team to the playoffs, that might be enough to secure him the permanent title.

However, it won’t be easy. Along with injuries and other issues, COVID-19 remains a hurdle for every NFL team. The Raiders placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday to open Week 17. The team returns to practice on Wednesday, and we’ll update this list as the team progresses through the final two weeks of the regular season.

Raiders COVID-19 list

QB Marcus Mariota (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

WR Bryan Edwards (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

OL Jermaine Eluemunor (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

DT Darius Philon (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB K.J. Wright (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Denzel Perryman (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Patrick Onwuasor (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Cory Littleton (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Casey Hayward, Jr. (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Brandon Facyson (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

S Roderic Teamer (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.