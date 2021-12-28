Which Eagles players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to work their way into the playoff picture and head into Week 17 with control of their own fate. The team is 8-7 and holds the final NFC wild card berth. They are tied with the sixth place 49ers, and both teams currently sit a game up on the Vikings, Falcons, and Saints.

The Eagles have done a fairly good job avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks to date. They did place three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, December 27, but players have been coming off the list pretty consistently. COVID-19 has already had a significant impact on the playoff race. Teams like the Ravens and Saints have had to play with key contributors sidelined and could miss the playoffs as a result. We’ll be updating this list over the final two weeks as the Eagles attempt to secure a wild card berth.

Eagles COVID-19 list

OT Le’Raven Clark (Placed Wed, Dec 22)

OT Andre Dillard (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

DE Derek Barnett (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DE Tarron Jackson (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

DE Ryan Kerrigan (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

LB Shaun Bradley (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

DB Andre Chachere (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.