Which Patriots players are on the COVID-19 list?

The New England Patriots have slipped out of their division lead and currently sit in the top wild card spot in the AFC. They head into Week 17 tied with the Bills atop the AFC East, but the Bills have the divisional record tiebreaker edge.

The Patriots have avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak this season, but they are still dealing with some positives. The team added two more players on Monday, with linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Matthew Judon added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is also expected to place QB Brian Hoyer on the COVID list before the end of the day, per Mike Reiss. We’ll add him to the list below once it’s official in the league’s transaction wire.

Patriots COVID-19 list

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

OG Yasir Durant (Placed Wed, Dec 15)

DE Deatrich Wise (Placed Sat, Dec 25)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Matthew Judon (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

LB Harvey Langi (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

LB Cameron McGrone (Placed Mon, Dec 20)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.