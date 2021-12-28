Which Cowboys players are on the COVID-19 list?

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the NFC East title and will spend the final two weeks of the regular season trying to clinch the No. 1 seed and home field in the NFC. They are a game back of the Packers but hold the tiebreaker edge with a better conference record.

The Cowboys have been able to avoid significant COVID-19 issues this season. They’ve had positive cases, but they have not had the kind of outbreak that has decimated teams like the Ravens and Saints. Below is the list of players on their reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll update this list as things change over the final two weeks.

Cowboys COVID-19 list

WR Simi Fehko (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

DT Trysten Hill (Placed Sat, Dec 18)

DT Osa Odighizuwa (Placed Sat, Dec 18)

LB Francis Bernard (Placed Mon, Dec 27)

CB Jourdan Lewis (Placed Fri, Dec 24)

S Malik Hooker (Placed Thu, Dec 23)

NFL COVID-19 protocols

If unvaccinated, a player must miss five days if a close contact and ten days if due to a positive test. If vaccinated, a player does not have to miss a game as a close contact. If he tests positive, he can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receivers two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receive one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previously policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols.