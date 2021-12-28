Byron Leftwich, Kellen Moore, and Eric Bieniemy among favorites to be next Jaguars head coach

The NFL made a change this season in the timeline for teams interviewing head coach candidates. The new rule states that teams with a vacancy can begin the interview process during the final two weeks of the regular season. Previously, teams could not begin the interview process until the day after the regular season ended.

Tuesday, December 28 is the two week mark and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be one of the many teams that will be looking for a new head coach. They dismissed first-year coach Urban Meyer, who was let go days after their Week 14 shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

During his short time with Jacksonville, Meyer had a record of 2-11 and could not help first overall pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence further develop his skills. Meyer also benched RB James Robinson, called assistant coaches losers, kicked former kicker Josh Lambo, and the list goes on.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan will be looking for a head coach that will stay out of the headlines and also help with the development of Trevor Lawrence. It’s been reported that the Jaguars want to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Peterson and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Jacksonville could also give the job to interim head coach Darrell Bevell, who was chosen to replace Meyer.

Below we’ll take a look at some favorites and sleepers from the Jaguars’ head coaching job, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are available in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Favorites

Bryon Leftwich (+400) — The former Jags quarterback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is the odds-on favorite to be Jacksonville’s next head coach. Leftwich has done an excellent job as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator over the last three years and appears to be next up for a head coaching gig somewhere. The 41-year-old has worked well with Tom Brady and Jameis Winston in 2019, leading Tampa Bay to a top-three scoring offense in the NFL.

Kellen Moore (+550) — Moore was interviewed last offseason for the Eagles’ head coaching vacancy, which ultimately went to Nick Sirianni. But his name will likely be in the running for other opportunities this offseason. The 32-year-old offensive coordinator has helped elevate the Cowboys to the No. 1 scoring offense in his third-season. Moore signed an extension last offseason, which would keep him in Dallas until 2023.

Eric Bieniemy (+600) — It is a travesty that Bieniemy is not a head coach, especially with how the Kansas City Chiefs have changed the game on offense. The 52-year-old offensive coordinator was surprisingly passed over last offseason when there were seven vacancies. He would be a tremendous fit in Jacksonville, especially with the amount of weapons and skill players they have on offense.

Sleepers

Brian Daboll (+950) — Daboll is another name that was floated around last offseason after helping Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get to the AFC title game. The 46-year-old was considered a favorite to be the Chargers’ head coach, but they went with Brandon Staley. The Bills’ offensive coordinator will be in the mix for a job this offseason as Buffalo currently has a top-three scoring offense.

Joe Brady (+1000) — Another sleeper head coaching candidate to keep an eye out for is former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The 32-year-old Brady was let go earlier this month after only spending two years as a OC. Brady has reportedly heard from multiple NFL teams and wants to stay in the NFL. Last offseason, he interviewed for three head coaching vacancies and was a finalist for the Falcons’ HC gig.

Jim Caldwell (+1400) — The Jaguars want to interview the 66-year-old Caldwell, who has a established presence in the NFL. The last time Caldwell was a head coach was in 2017, where he led the Lions to a 9-7 record. In his four years with Detroit, they only had one losing season in 2015 (7-9). Caldwell spent part of 2019 as the Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, but left in July of that year due to health reasons.

