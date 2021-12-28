Carson Wentz to go on COVID-19 list, status uncertain for Week 17

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, making his status for Week 17 uncertain. The Colts starter is not vaccinated, which means he would have to miss five days if he is a close contact and ten days if he has tested positive.

The Colts host the Raiders in Week 17, with the line for Raiders-Colts opening at Colts -8.5 this week. Immediate response to Wentz’s potential absence has dropped the line to Colts -6.5. We’ll keep an eye on line movement as the week progresses and we receive more news about Wentz’s status.

The Colts have been on a roll of late, winning six of seven top improve to 9-6. They are on the verge of a playoff spot, but now have to likely pivot to backup Sam Ehlinger if Wentz can’t clear the COVID-19 protocols. If Wentz tested positive, he is out for Week 17. If he was a close contact, there’s a slim chance he could return by Sunday.