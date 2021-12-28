 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carson Wentz to go on COVID-19 list, status uncertain for Week 17

Carson Wentz may not be available for the Colts in Week 17 as they look to make a final

: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, making his status for Week 17 uncertain. The Colts starter is not vaccinated, which means he would have to miss five days if he is a close contact and ten days if he has tested positive.

The Colts host the Raiders in Week 17, with the line for Raiders-Colts opening at Colts -8.5 this week. Immediate response to Wentz’s potential absence has dropped the line to Colts -6.5. We’ll keep an eye on line movement as the week progresses and we receive more news about Wentz’s status.

The Colts have been on a roll of late, winning six of seven top improve to 9-6. They are on the verge of a playoff spot, but now have to likely pivot to backup Sam Ehlinger if Wentz can’t clear the COVID-19 protocols. If Wentz tested positive, he is out for Week 17. If he was a close contact, there’s a slim chance he could return by Sunday.

