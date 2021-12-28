Who is Carson Wentz’s backup for fantasy football

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been vocal about his unvaccinated status in the 2021 NFL season, and that could prove to bite him at a crucial time as the Colts look to make a last-minute push to take over the AFC South. The Colts announced Tuesday that Wentz would be placed on the reserve/COVID list amid a recent outbreak.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger is listed next up on the depth chart and would likely get the start in the likely chance that Wentz does not clear COVID protocols. Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has not attempted a pass yet in his rookie season. He did, however, have a rough preseason, attempting 31 total passes for 288 passing yards and three interceptions.

At that time, Eason was in competition with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason throughout the preseason amid speculation that Wentz might not be ready to start the year recovering from a foot injury. The Colts waived Eason in October, who was then claimed off waivers by the Seahawks, which cleared the way for Ehlinger to climb the depth chart.

The Colts do not have a third-string quarterback listed on their current published depth chart, though Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports notes Brett Hundley as the next man up behind Ehlinger.