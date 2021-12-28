NFL announces passing of John Madden at age 85

The NFL announced the passing of Hall of Fame coach and color commentator John Madden Tuesday at the age of 85. He won Super Bowl XI with the Raiders, the team he coached for 10 seasons.

Perhaps the most widely known figure in football, Madden spent his post-coaching years as a commentator for various networks, winning 16 Emmy awards in the process. His name is synonymous with the NFL’s premier video game from EA Sports, one of the company’s best-selling products.

Prior to his coaching stint in the NFL, Madden was an assistant coach and head coach for Allan Hancock and a defensive coordinator at San Diego State. He was a linebackers coach with the Raiders prior to being appointed as the team’s head coach.

FOX Sports aired a documentary centered around Madden called “All Madden” on Christmas Day to celebrate the football icon. It will be available to stream January 3, 2022.