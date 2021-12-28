Cavaliers PG Ricky Rubio suffers knee injury Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Update, 11:26 p.m. — Rubio has a left knee injury and is being evaluated by the Cavaliers training staff. We’ll get an update on his status on Wednesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers PG Ricky Rubio was helped to the locker room with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Rubio was working on a massive triple-double before exiting, coming just one assist shy with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. The Cavs ruled out PG Darius Garland after he was placed into health and safety protocols, leaving Rubio with the green light to go off in this game.

The Cavaliers are getting more bodies back in the rotation. Both SF Isaac Okoro and C Evan Mobley were able to play Tuesday night vs. the Pels. If Rubio misses time, however, the Cavs won’t really have any point guard. Kevin Pangos may be the last may standing who can run the point. Cleveland may have to bring someone in on a 10-day contract or bring someone in from the G League.

The Cavs remain in 5th place in the Eastern Conference despite the loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday night. Cleveland has been one of the surprises of the season so far. We’ll see if the lack of guard play will hurt the Cavs’ standings. Mobley being back helps his Rookie of the Year case, particularly if he can carry the team with Garland and Jarrett Allen out.

Rubio was mega-chalk on DraftKings at $6,400 and near 50 percent in the $400K Fadeaway tournament. He posted 67.25 fantasy points, which will be among the top plays on the slate. Rubio would have been in line for a 70+ outing had he not gone down with the injury.