Minnesota opens Guaranteed Rate Bowl scoring with Fat Guy Touchdown over West Virginia

We got one of the Fat Guy Touchdown’s of the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, as 6’9, 380 lb. lineman/fullback Daniel Faalele plows his way to paydirt to open the scoring for the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Big man TD! Daniel Faalele uses his 6’9” 380 frame to power his way into the end zone. Minnesota would fake the PAT & the holder Zack Annexstad ran it in for a 2 point conversion.



WEST VIRGINIA 0

MINNESOTA 8



Imagine being one of those people that wants to play less bowl games. Why do they hate fun?

And then this two-point conversion from the mind of head coach PJ Fleck makes the opening drive some level of perfection.

High fun, low stakes college football? Who can possibly be against this? Great design and faking here for the Golden Gophers, who take the maximum one-score lead on two terrific play designs.

We’ll see if the Mountaineers can begin to mount a comeback, as they’ve looked pretty inept offensively behind Jarrett Doege so far. Before the game the Golden Gophers were a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.