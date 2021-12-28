 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota opens Guaranteed Rate Bowl scoring with Fat Guy Touchdown over West Virginia

Daniel Faalale made the first score of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl more memorable than the sponsor of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

By Collin Sherwin
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

We got one of the Fat Guy Touchdown’s of the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, as 6’9, 380 lb. lineman/fullback Daniel Faalele plows his way to paydirt to open the scoring for the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Imagine being one of those people that wants to play less bowl games. Why do they hate fun?

And then this two-point conversion from the mind of head coach PJ Fleck makes the opening drive some level of perfection.

High fun, low stakes college football? Who can possibly be against this? Great design and faking here for the Golden Gophers, who take the maximum one-score lead on two terrific play designs.

We’ll see if the Mountaineers can begin to mount a comeback, as they’ve looked pretty inept offensively behind Jarrett Doege so far. Before the game the Golden Gophers were a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.

More From DraftKings Nation